Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a string of at least seven armed, sometimes violent, robberies at Queens businesses over the month of April 2021, police say. (NYPD)

QUEENS — A man police believe is responsible for seven violent robberies around Queens in recent weeks has struck again twice in just a matter of hours, the NYPD said.

Police were called to an Elmhurst laundromat late Monday night after the unidentified man followed a 58-year-old male employee to the front desk, took out a knife and demanded cash, officials said.

The worker resisted and a struggle ensued between the two men, which resulted in the employee suffering cuts to his fingers and both hands, police said. EMS took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the armed thief once made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Only hours later, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said the suspect struck again at a Jackson Heights bodega just over half a mile away.

According to the NYPD, the unknown man walked into the market on 37th Avenue, between 89th and 90th streets, approached the register and once again whipped out a knife.

Police said he slashed a 31-year-old male employee’s hand and proceeded to steal $1,000 in cash from both the register and the victim’s wallet.

The NYPD on Wednesday released the above new surveillance images of the man, the first time his face has been visible.

Before the two most recent robberies, police believe the same man robbed at least five other delis or grocery stores, always armed with either a knife or box cutter, and making off with thousands.

The suspect slashed a worker in one other incident before the two most recent attacks.

Police earlier in the month released the below surveillance video from an April 12 robbery:

Do you recognize him? Cops are searching for the man accused of stealing nearly $3,000 from several grocery stores in Queens.https://t.co/rFRAKcOoWN pic.twitter.com/mBG5zsHAdh — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 15, 2021

Police said the suspected string of crimes first started back on April 7.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).