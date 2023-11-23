NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for three robbers who beat pedestrians in several incidents across Brooklyn and Queens, authorities said.

The crew first attacked a 63-year-old man from behind near 1170 Liberty St. in East New York at around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for treatement. It was unclear if anything was taken.

The group then punched three men, ages 33, 61, and 49, in three separate Queens incidents in Richmond HIll, Woodhaven and Ozone Park, according to the NYPD. The 49-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with head injuries, police said.

The perptartors stole some of the 49-year-old man’s belongings, but it was unclear if anything was staken from the other victims, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).