JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A pair of robbers shoved a woman during an attack in Queens Thursday, police said.

The 72-year-old woman was walking along 106th Avenue near Merrick Boulevard at around 10 a.m. when the suspects approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground, authorities said. They took her cellphone, credit card and around $200 before running off. The woman suffered bruising and swelling.

Police asked for help in finding the suspects.

