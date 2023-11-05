QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 61-year-old good Samaritan was shot helping a man who was being robbed on a Queens street last week, police said Sunday.

Two robbers were attacking a man, 28, near 161st Street and Jewel Avenue in Pomonk when the good Samaritan intervened just after midnight on Oct. 31, according to the NYPD. During the struggle, the bystander and the 28-year-old man were shot, police said.

The good Samaritan was struck in the left arm and the other victim was shot in the back, police said. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The robbers fled after the gunfire and were last seen running northbound on 161st Street toward Parsons Boulevard.

There have been no arrests.

