QUEENS (PIX11) — A group of robbers harassed, beat, shot at and robbed a 34-year-old subway rider in Queens on Sunday, police said.

A group of men approached the victim after he got onto the No. 7 train at Main Street on Sunday afternoon, officials said. They punched the subway rider and discharged a gel shot imitation pistol toward the man. The men tried unsuccessfully to take the victim’s gold chain.

Police said the victim managed to get away and move to another train car. When he got off the train at 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, the group approached him again. They grabbed the man’s prescription eyeglasses and smacked him across the face.

The men fled with the victim’s glasses. They were last seen boarding a Queens-bound F train. Police have asked for help identifying the men.

