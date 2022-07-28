ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Three thieves yanked a man off his e-bike and beat him before stealing his ride in Queens Tuesday, police video shows.

The three male suspects approached the 23-year-old victim after he left a bodega at 30-36 14th Street in Astoria at around 9:30 p.m. One of the men pulled the rider off his bike while the other two hit him with a bottle and another unknown object while he was on the ground, police said.

The victim was struck in the head but was able to get up and run away from the scene, according to the NYPD video. The rider suffered several lacerations and was treated at a nearby hospital.

After the assault, two of the suspects hopped on the e-bike and took off while the third perpetrator fled on foot, police said.

The suspects are described as males in their late teens to early 20s, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).