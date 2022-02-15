Robbers attack sleeping mom in Queens home invasion, force her into bathroom with 3-year-old son

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Two men attacked a sleeping mom and then forced the woman and her 3-year-old son into a bathroom during a Queens home invasion, police said Tuesday.

The robbers broke into the home near Liberty Avenue and 104th Street on Feb. 7 around 11 a.m., officials said. At the time, the 41-year-old mom and her son were asleep.

One of the robbers punched the mom and demanded cash and jewelry, police said. The men forced the mom and her son into a bathroom, then searched the home for valuables.

They made off with a phone, three rings worth $2,500 and a pair of earrings valued at $475, officials said. The robber fled on foot.

The mom suffered pain and bruising to her face, but she refused medical attention. Her son was not injured.

Police asked for help identifying the robbers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).