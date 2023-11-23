QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A tipster and a distinctive pair of multicolored underwear helped authorities catch a robber wanted in a Queens tobacco store stickup last year, authorities said Thursday.

Fathy Hussein, 30, was allegedly one of three masked men who robbed the shop at 135-20 109th Ave. just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, federal prosecutors said. Two suspects threatened the employees and customers with an assault-style rifle while Hussein allegedly ran behind the counter and emptied the cash register.

Hussein also allegedly took another bag filled with cash that was in the register, grabbed some marijuana products from a glass display, and stole four customers’ cellphones, authorities said.

The thieves made off with around $3,000 in cash, $1,000 of marijuana products, and the phones before fleeing in a black Mazda sedan, prosecutors said.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video showing the stickup inside the store and the masked suspects fleeing. The defendant was seen in the footage wearing the multicolored underwater with a large white “R” and “1990” in yellow, authorities said.

About a week after the incident, police got an anonymous tip that the crew tried to sell the stolen products near 129th Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens, prosecutors said. The caller also gave cops Hussein’s Instagram handle, leading to a break in the investigation, officials said.

Hussein was arrested at his home in Queens Wednesday morning.

Hussein’s accomplices remain at large, according to law enforcement sources.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached.

