FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Robbers bum rushed, pistol whipped, kicked and dragged a 78-year-old woman inside a Queens jewelry store, police said Tuesday.

The victim was minding the 39th Avenue store near Prince Street for her daughter, the owner, on Feb. 22 before the robbery, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. About an hour before the robbery, four men pulled up outside in what police believe was a black Mercedes Benz.

Two men got out, Essig said. One of the men went to the garbage, picked up an Amazon box, and handed it to the other man who was dressed in an Amazon jacket. The man in the Amazon outfit rang the buzzer at the jewelry store.

The woman, who police previously identified as being 79, told him to leave the package, authorities said. He put it down and left. About a minute later, she opened the door to get the package.

“That’s when they bum rush her,” Essig said.

The man in the Amazon jacket pulled out a firearm while the other man, who was masked up and wearing all black, was armed with a hammer, police said.

“During the course of the robbery, the 78-year-old female was pistol whipped by one male, viciously kicked by both and dragged across the floor, causing severe bruising to her arms and blood clot in the head,” Essig said.

One of the men smashed a glass case and removed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, officials said. They took rings, watches, pendants and chains.

During the robbery, two others seem to have acted as lookouts outside, Essig said. One man wore all black. The other had glasses. He wore blue jeans and a Lakers shirt. It’s believed they all fled in a Mercedes Benz.

The NYPD is seeking these two individuals in connection to the armed robbery of a jewelry store on 39th Avenue near Prince Street in the Flushing section of Queens. They are alleged to have “acted in concert” with the robbers, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

There have been 11 jewelry store robberies so far this year, but none fit this particular pattern, police said. Investigators don’t believe the man in the Amazon jacket is employed by the company. They believe the jacket was used as part of a “ruse” so the robbers could gain entry to the store.

“Anybody could get a jacket like that if they know somebody,” Essig said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).