SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A mom fought through tears Thursday, traumatized weeks after robbers attacked her and threatened her 3-year-old son in a Queens home invasion.

The 41-year-old mom, terrified the two men might come back and hurt her family, did not want to share her name. She was asleep when men broke in on Feb. 7 and woke up to one of the men on top of her.

“He started beating me in my head, my back, my chest. I think ‘we done,'” she recalled. “The guy punched me in my nose. As I jump up, my nose started bleeding and then he punched me to my chest.”

He asked where she kept money and jewelry. The man kept hitting her and threatening her.

“Don’t scream or else I will kill you,” the man said, according to the mom.

Then her son started screaming. One of the robbers picked the child up by his feet and threw him on the bed.

“Shut the baby’s mouth or else I will twist his neck,” the man said, according to the mom.

While one of the robbers ransacked the apartment, the other acted as a lookout. The men forced the mother and child into the bathroom. The pair huddled in the bathtub.

“I was shaking. I was so traumatized, didn’t know what to do,” the mom said.

But her son had an answer.

“Mom, open the window, call auntie,” he said, according to the mom.

Their landlord heard her creaming and called 911, but by then the two men were gone.

They made off with a phone, three rings worth $2,500 and a pair of earrings valued at $475, officials said.

The robbers left the mom with emotional scars.

“Even my worst, worst enemy, I wouldn’t like to happen because it’s not an easy something to go through,” the mom said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).