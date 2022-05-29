SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A bank robber stole $1,220 from a Queens Capital One location on Saturday morning, police said.

He handed a threatening note to a teller at a Queens Boulevard bank and demanded money, official said. The man fled in a yellow cab after the teller handed over more than $1,000.

Police said the man got out of the cab a few blocks from the bank. He then continued fleeing on foot.

No arrests have been made. Police asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s. The man is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and black baseball hat.

