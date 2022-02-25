LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A man attacked a woman with a hammer before stealing her purse at the Queens Plaza subway station Thursday night, police said Friday.

The robber approached the victim from behind and kicked her down the stairs, according to authorities. The man then brandished a hammer and hit the woman on the head several times before running away with her purse, video of the attack, which was too graphic to share publicly, showed.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head, police said. She was taken by EMS to a hospital, where authorities reported her to be in critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).