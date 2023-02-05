Police asked for help identifying a man in connection with a Queens hammer attack and robbery (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A hammer-wielding robber allegedly stole a 65-year-old man’s glasses at a Queens subway station on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station around 3:30 a.m. when the robber, identified by police as Blake Sizer, 31, allegedly snatched his glasses, leaving scratches on his face, officials said. Sizer allegedly pulled a hammer from his jacket pocket and hit the victim in the shoulder.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Later that day around 5:20 a.m., Sizer allegedly went into Peace & Plants on Broadway, police said. He’s accused of threatening employees, throwing merchandise and swiping the tip jar. No injuries were reported.

Police on Friday asked for help identifying the man, then identified him on Saturday. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. The man was seen wearing a bright yellow jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf with gold symbols, and dark colored boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).