A man called a woman a homophobic slur before punching her and stealing her purse, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man punched a woman and stole her purse after calling her a homophobic slur on Aug. 18, police said Monday.

The 33-year-old victim was walking along Roosevelt Avenue near 80th Street at around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect told her that she “shouldn’t be walking the street because they are gay” and called her a homophobic slur, according to authorities. Afterward, he punched her in the face and took her purse before running off. The victim was treated at the scene.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).