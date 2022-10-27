RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City community that was recently pegged as one of the world’s coolest neighborhoods is hosting a cute Halloween dog parade this weekend.

More than 100 people are expected to participate in the second annual event that kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tiny Arts Supply at 58-42A Catalpa Ave. in Ridgewood, according to store owner Vanessa America.

“Community events are important,” said America, who opened the store in 2021 and has lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade.

While costumes are encouraged for the pets and their owners, it’s not necessary to have a pooch to partake in the festivities. Neighbors and pups will first congregate for treats and awards for the best costume before heading out on a march.

Along the route, participants will visit various women-owned businesses in Ridgewood, including Topos Bookstore, Saint Seneca, and Two Monsters Pet Shop, America said.

Time Out recently ranked Ridgewood No. 4 on a list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Residents and business owners rave about the community’s tight-knit bond, history, and diversity.

“It’s really community-driven here,” America previously told PIX11. “I love that everyone here is free and open.”