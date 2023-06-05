MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Piles of plastic bottles, old newspapers and a party hat have collected along the station tracks at the end of the M line in Queens.

A public campaign along the MTA to clean up the area has some traction. Michael Matrone said he had been a regular M train rider at the station for 17 years.

“I’ve been looking at the trash a long time,” Matrone said.

He started a social media campaign and sent letters to transit customer service via the website to the station manager and the transit president.

NYC Transit responded to a request about the report and said efforts are underway

“The MTA is committed to being a good neighbor. Crew members flagged this condition, and a clean-up of the track area is underway,” said MTA Spokesperson Michael Cortez.

Faster, cleaner and safer are the words that describe the MTA strategy for recent service and station projects.

The agency also proves it’s more than a slogan with some action and specific projects. This spring and summer, several locations will get upgrades and deep cleaning.