RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A quick-thinking mother was able to rescue her child during an attempted abduction Thursday night in Queens, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Richmond Hill, near the corner of Myrtle and Hillside avenues, an NYPD spokesperson said.

A man got out of a red vehicle, snatched up the 5-year-old child and was able to put them in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said.

The child’s mom saw this happening and was able to quickly reach through the car’s open front window and pull her child out of the car, according to police.

Officials said the child was not injured during the attempted kidnapping.

The NYPD described the man they’re looking for as having a goatee and tattoos on his right arm. They said there was also a passenger in the vehicle who was wearing an orange T-shirt and dark pants.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

