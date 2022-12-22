RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A retired security guard from Madison Square Garden who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found shivering in the rain Thursday in Ridgewood, Queens.

Miguel Angel Rivera, who is 78 and has Alzheimer’s disease, was spotted by patrol officers from the 104 Precinct, standing outside a store on Onderdonk Avenue.

“Thank you so much for helping bring him back home,” Rivera’s daughter, Vanessa, told PIX11 News, after we wrote about his disappearance. “He was wandering around in the 104 Precinct; he hadn’t slept all night.”

Rivera said an NYPD canine brought to the father’s Richmond Hill home may have played a role in tracking Miguel Rivera’s movements.

“The dog tracked him to the train at 111 Street and Liberty Avenue,” the daughter said, “so we do believe that he jumped on the train and made his way to Ridgewood.”

The daughter had told PIX11 News Thursday morning her father’s Alzheimers had gotten “progressively worse” in recent weeks. She said he doesn’t recognize his only daughter anymore. Rivera also has four sons.

But Rivera still knows his own name.

“The cops approached him and asked what his name was. He was able to say his name,” Vanessa Rivera said.

The family is relieved their dad is home before Christmas.

“We’re going to get him cleaned up and something to eat,” the daughter said.