FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week.

The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound of rapid gunfire connected to the shooting.

The gunman opened fire on 188th Street in Fresh Meadows around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a group of teens was walking down the road when a gray or silver car pulled up and an argument broke out between the suspect and a few teens in the group.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, police said, striking three teens who were not part of the argument. None of the victims have prior arrests, according to police.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the neck and rushed to a hospital. Police described her condition on Thursday as critical but stable.

Two 18-year-olds were also shot, according to the NYPD. They suffered injuries to their legs. Police said they were in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).