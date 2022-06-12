QUEENS (PIX11) — Police busted rapper Roddy Ricch on Saturday before his scheduled performance at Governors Ball.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was stopped in a car near Citi Field, police said. Private security at the facility told officers they’d seen a firearm in the vehicle. Moore was arrested along with Michael Figueroa, 46, and Carlos Collins, 57 at about 6:40 p.m. Police recovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large capacity magazine.

Moore was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. His Gov Ball performance was canceled.

Figueroa was arrested on five counts of criminal possession of a weapon along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. Collins was arrested on four counts of criminal possession of a weapon along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch’s booking agency and record company. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.