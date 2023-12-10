LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11)- New York City is being hit with rain, causing roadways to flood.

City officials have warned about flooding on the Laurelton Parkway in Queens.

“Northbound traffic delays on the Laurelton Parkway with residual delays on the Belt Parkway at 130th Avenue in Queens. Consider alternate routes,” New York City’s official emergency notification system posted on X (formally Twitter).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video on the Citizen app showed cars moving through flooded streets. At one moment in the video, an officer walked deeper into the water, showing several inches of water on the road.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.