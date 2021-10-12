Rail link to LaGuardia Airport put on hold after criticism

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012, file photo shows the JFK airport Airtrain, left, on overhead tracks above Long Island Rail Road trains near Jamaica Station in Queens, N.Y. Plans to build a similar rail link connecting New York City to LaGuardia Airport has been put on hold after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had criticized the project. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, it is pausing the project to consider alternatives. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A project to build a rail link connecting New York City to LaGuardia Airport has been put on hold. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday it is pausing the project to consider alternatives. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had criticized the project, which was championed by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. The Federal Aviation Administration issued environmental approval in July but recently had asked the Port Authority to reconsider in light of a lawsuit filed by neighborhood and environmental groups. The roughly $2 billion project to build a 1.5-mile elevated link was to begin this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

NYPD haunted house spooks PIX11 reporter

Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

Netflix nabs show about nothing

Inside racial disparities in health care

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter