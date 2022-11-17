Pictured is one of two men suspected of robbing a woman inside her Queens home. (Credit: NYPD)

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help solving a home invasion robbery that saw a Queens woman held at gunpoint last month.

Two men entered the 22-year-old victim’s apartment near 102nd Road and 81st Street in Ozone Park around 8:10 p.m. Oct. 28, authorities said late Wednesday. While one man held the victim at gunpoint, the other stole property, officials said. Police did not specify what was stolen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators did not report any injuries in the home invasion.

Police asked the public for any information that could lead to arrests. They released a surveillance image of one of the men, who was last seen wearing a two-toned sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).