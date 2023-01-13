MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation.

Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman, according to authorities.

Police found Ruiz lying unresponsive inside a first-floor bedroom, officials said. EMS responders pronounced Ruiz dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed a gunshot wound to the back of Ruiz’s head, authorities said. No arrests had been announced as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.