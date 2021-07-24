Queens woman arraigned in 4 separate anti-Asian hate crime attacks: DA

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A Queens woman could face up to 25 years in prison after being arraigned on assault as hate crime charges by the borough’s district attorney.

Marcia Bell, 25, was arrested and hit with several hate crimes charges Thursday in connection with a series of anti-Asian assaults in Queens in recent months, the NYPD confirmed Friday.

“Racism is immoral and unacceptable – acting on one’s prejudice is a crime,” said Katz in a statement. “This defendant must answer for allegedly attacking four different victims – all people of Asian descent – during

sudden, violent outburst of rage here in Queens County. Now in custody, thanks to an anonymous tip, the defendant will face justice for her alleged actions.”

Back on May 23, the woman allegedly punched a 23-year-old Asian man after yelling “Why are you talking to me?” at him in a Kissena Boulevard parking lot in the Flushing neighborhood.

A few weeks later, on the evening of June 16, police believe Bell assaulted a 34-year-old Asian woman in a bodega.

Nearly a month later on July 11, the same woman allegedly punched a 63-year-old Asian woman in the face near 72nd Avenue in the Pomonok neighborhood, police said.

Most recently, authorities said Bell struck a 75-year-old Asian woman with a hammer in the same area as the previous attack early Wednesday morning.

Bell, of Parsons Boulevard in the Fresh Meadows neighborhood of Queens, was arraigned before Queens

Criminal Court Judge Morris on a complaint charging her with Robbery in the second and third degree as a hate crime, assault in the second and third degree as a hate crime, grand larceny in the fourth degree as a hate crime, petit larceny as a hate crime, aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

If convicted, Bell faces up to 25 years in prison.

Police said Bell has five prior arrests, including for criminal mischief and several assaults.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).