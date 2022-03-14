FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman is in police custody after a fatal stabbing, officials said Monday.

According to police sources, the victim — 66-year-old Jim Li — was Xiaoning Zhang’s lawyer. The source did not say what type of attorney Li was or what case he was working on with the suspect.

Zhang allegedly stabbed Li about 11:44 a.m. Monday inside a 39th Avenue office, police said. When others arrived following a 911 call, they found Li with stab wounds to his body and neck.

Li was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said Zhang is facing one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.