SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – An 80-year-old Queens woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting inside her home Monday evening, police said.

The woman was at home on 128th Street in South Ozone Park when a bullet came through her window and hit her in her arm around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A gunman pulled up in a vehicle in front of the woman’s home and fired more than a dozen shots, police sources said.

The woman was not the intended target. She was treated at a hospital and will survive her injuries, authorities said.

