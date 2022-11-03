ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A 70-year-old Queens woman was found dead inside her Rosedale home during a wellness check Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the home at 253-18 148th Road at around 6:15 a.m. and found Gisele Dangervil with head and body trauma, police said. The victim was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the death has been deemed a homicide. A 77-year-old man was taken into custody and is considered a person of interest in the case, police said. No charges were filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

