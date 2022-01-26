Queens man missing for over a month after vanishing from home: NYPD

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities have been searching for a Queens man who has been missing for over a month, according to the NYPD.

Police said Trevor Wintz, 39, was last seen around 7 a.m. back on Dec. 14 inside his Queens Village home, located on 214th Place, near 93rd Avenue.

Authorities described Wintz as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing around 210 lbs., with brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, blue jeans, and sneakers.

The NYPD released the above photo of the missing man, in hopes the public could help locate him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

