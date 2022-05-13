QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) For the first time, the Queens Theatre is hosting a national festival to highlight the artistry of deaf and disabled performers.

Organizers are taking their local mission of including diverse communities national by hosting the first ever Forward Festival for the Arts In effort to advance disability inclusion.

“It’s a multi-week, multidisciplinary festival. It’s circus, theater, dance, reading and development all centering disabled and deaf artists,” Executive Director Taryn Sacramone said.

The performers are coming from around the United States; companies participating include one based in Atlanta and another based in Denver.

“We’re bringing companies from other states here that don’t usually perform in New York City for New Yorkers,” Sacramone said.

New York City-based. Omnium Circus will also take center stage. Its name means “of all and belonging to all,” which is a theme running through the event.

Forward Festival For the Arts also demonstrates forward thinking with the goal of sparking change on the big screen.



For more information on when and where you can see the performances, visit Queens Theatre’s website.