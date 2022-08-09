SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A group opened fire on a teen boy Monday afternoon on a South Jamaica street, leaving him with a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to authorities.

The four assailants, unidentified but believed to be teens themselves, approached the 17-year-old victim on 118th Avenue near 152nd Street just after 5 p.m., police said. Two of the four attackers pulled out handguns and opened fire, striking the victim in the right thigh, officials said.

The group continued to shoot as the victim fled across 118th Avenue for cover, even though a car apparently unrelated to the attack passed through the gunfire, video released by the NYPD shows.

The footage also shows the four suspects, who wore facemasks and are described as having thin builds. PIX11 News has edited the footage to not show the shooting itself.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

His attackers remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).