QUEENS (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for help to find a missing teenage girl from Queens on Thanksgiving.

Gigi Dougherty, 17, was last seen leaving her 160th Street home near 33rd Avenue around noon on Thanksgiving, police said. Officers said they were concerned for her mental health.

The teen is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black hair. Dougherty was last seen wearing a tan crop top, white sweatpants and tan slippers. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).