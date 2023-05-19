QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 14-year-old Queens girl who died in a high-speed crash Wednesday was “hard working” and “caring” and dreamed of working in the medical field, a family friend said.

Fortune Williams was tragically killed when she was ejected from a speeding BMW driven by a 16-year-old boy who crashed into a UPS truck and a tractor-trailer, according to the NYPD.

The crash happened at North Conduit Avenue and 160th Street around 6:40 p.m., police said. The teen driver of the BMW was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Williams died at the scene.

Florence Mbiaasu, a family friend who started a GoFundMe to raise money for Williams’ grieving mother, said she had been doing the 14-year-old’s hair since she was in middle school.

“I thoroughly enjoyed all the hours I spent with her,” Mbiaasu wrote in the GoFundMe. “She was well mannered, hard working, very caring towards her siblings and always had a secret to tell me whenever I saw her. She was filled with teenage wit and a youthful glamour only she could carry.”

Williams had dreams of working in the medical field one day, according to Mbiaasu. “And I always teased her to face the books and to remember me when she becomes rich,” Mbiaasu said.

Williams also loved fashion, eating fried chicken and helping her mother in the kitchen, Mbiaasu said.

Mbiaasu said she has known Williams’ mother, Keisha Francis, for more than 10 years.

“[Francis] is a hard working mother that loves and supports her children in whatever way she can,” Mbiaasu said. “Kindly show your support by contributing whatever you can to this grieving mother.”

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe here.

PIX11’s Lauren Cook contributed to this report.