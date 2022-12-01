QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old Queens woman was killed when the car she was riding in crashed and overturned on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The crash happened in Queens on the westbound Long Island Expressway near the Van Wyck Expressway shortly after midnight Thursday, according to the NYPD.

A 20-year-old man was driving the car at a high speed when he lost control and crashed into a guardrail, police said. The car overturned, killing one passenger and critically injuring the driver and another 18-year-old passenger, authorities said.

Katherine Lin, 18, was identified as the passenger killed in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.