ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens teenager who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a playground earlier this month has died, police said Tuesday.

Claudia Quatey, 16, was shot near the P.S. 015 Jackie Robinson school on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue in St. Albans, Queens the evening of May 10, according to the NYPD. Quatey was sitting in a vehicle outside a playground by the school when two groups started shooting at each other during a dispute, police said.

Quatey, who was not an intended target, was hit in the head by a bullet. She was hospitalized in critical condition but passed away from her injuries a day after the shooting, authorities said.

Quatey was in 10th grade and wanted to be a nurse, her father told PIX11 News. The 16-year-old also loved to braid hair, which is why her friend had picked her up the night she was shot, according to her father.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. Investigators were searching for witnesses and surveillance video to help find the people responsible for the shooting. The investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).