Queens surfers hit the snowy, cold beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — While many were cozied up inside this weekend during the nor’easter, some decided it was a good idea to go surfing.

PIX11 News found two men catching some waves in Rockaway Beach on Saturday. Who are they and why did they take part in such activity during severe weather?



They’re Mike Reinhardt and Mike Kololyan, owners of Locals Surf School.

“Mike and I grew up here in the Rockaways and we’ve always surfed here, so it just seems to be part of our culture,” Reinhardt said.

It’s a surfing culture part of Rockaway Beach that many don’t know about. Believe it or not, they say winter –especially snowstorms — bring some of the best waves – so you have to take it when you can get it.

“If I were to only wait to surf when the waves are perfect and the weather’s warm, we would be surfing only about one to two months out of the year,” Kololyan said.

You just need to grab a wetsuit and you’re all set.

“You’d be surprised at how warm and comfortable you can be,” Reinhardt said. “Sometimes, you don’t even get wet under the wetsuit because it can keep water out that much.”

Their surf school teaches lessons year-round to all age groups at any skill level.

“We want to share the local perspective with anyone who wants to engage with the surf community,” Reinhardt added.

They also host beach clean-ups and charitable events, but their dedication to their community goes beyond surfing.

They also have a coffee shop called Locals Collective, which acts as a surf hub or home base for anyone looking to unwind, grab a bite to eat, get some work done, or meet others. It even offers surfboard storage for those who don’t want to lug their gear on the subway.

Despite a snowy boardwalk and snowy rock jetties, nothing is stopping them from making memories.

“We went out there, we had some fun, get a couple waves, get to share a few stories with your friends after it and it’s all worth it,” Reinhardt said.

The pair is out in the ocean a few days a week during the colder months, so if anyone is up for the challenge and wants to join them, they can head to Beach 69th Street.