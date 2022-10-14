REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, police said early Friday in releasing video of the incident.

The victim, 26, was going through the turnstile at the 63rd Drive – Rego Park station on the M and R lines around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday when the crook reached in, prevented the turnstile from fully rotating, and squeezed himself in next to the woman, according to authorities and the video.

Using his weight to keep the security mechanism from letting the victim onto the platform, he pinned her inside and grabbed her wallet out of her hand, then fled the station on foot. The victim did not report any injuries from the struggle, officials said.

Investigators released the footage, as well as still images of the assailant, in hopes of getting tips to track him down.

