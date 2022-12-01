The NYPD has identified this man as a suspect in a Nov. 29 stabbing at the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — An argument inside a Jamaica subway station escalated into a stabbing, police said Thursday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 37, was approached by another man inside the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer station on the E, J, and Z lines around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a verbal dispute broke out, officials said.

As the encounter escalated, the attacker stabbed the victim twice in the torso with an unknown object, then fled, according to authorities.

The victim made his own way to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, a blue jacket, gray pants, and black pants. He also carried a blue backpack.

The incident came one day after a briefing in which Mayor Adams pointed to a 13% drop in transit system felonies over the preceding 28-day period, as compared to the same period in 2021. Those same NYPD statistics show that transit crime remains up 33.5% on the year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).