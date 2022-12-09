JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD has released a new look at a suspect in a Jamaica subway stabbing, asking for information from the public.

The short surveillance video clip shows the man inside a subway station, appearing to talk to someone out of frame. Police did not specify when the video was taken in relation to the stabbing, or if it was recorded at the same station.

The victim, 37, was inside the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer station on the E, J, and Z lines around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 when he was approached by the assailant, authorities previously said.

The men got into a verbal dispute, which eventually turned physical, officials said. That’s when the attacker stabbed the victim twice in the torso with an unknown object, according to police.

The victim made his own way to a local hospital, where he was previously listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, a blue jacket, gray pants, and black pants. He also carried a blue backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).