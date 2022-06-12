QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11)– A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly slashing two subway riders in Queens, police said Sunday.

Donny Ubiera, 32, is facing two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the two separate incidents on the No. 7 train, police said.

On Friday, the suspect allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old man in the face while the victim was aboard a southbound train near the Queensboro Plaza station around 8:40 a.m., authorities said.

In the second incident, Ubiera approached a 55-year-old man who was waiting for a northbound train at the 74th Street-Broadway station at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. He then allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife, police said.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In both incidents, the assailant attacked without any provocation, then ran off on foot, according to the NYPD.

Ubiera was arrested Saturday night, police said.