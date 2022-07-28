ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was wounded in a shooting aboard a subway train Wednesday night in Arverne, according to authorities.

The victim, 18, was riding the southbound A train around 9:30 p.m. when he became embroiled in an argument with another passenger near the Beach 67th Street stop, police said.

As the dispute escalated, the shooter pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the leg, officials said. The assailant then fled the train into the Beach 67th Street station.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Authorities had not announced an arrest or provided a detailed description of the shooter as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).