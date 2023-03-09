WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding four crooks who beat, robbed, and tried to stab a man aboard a Queens subway train after making anti-gay and anti-Hispanic remarks in an attack probed by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

The victim, 47, was aboard a No. 7 train near the 61st Street–Woodside station around 10:20 p.m. Feb. 17 when the group approached and made the hateful statements, according to authorities.

They then pushed, kicked, punched, and attempted to stab him, officials said.

The group swiped the victim’s cellphone and unsuccessfully tried to snatch his wallet before hopping off the train and fleeing, police said.

Two of four men identified by the NYPD as suspects in a robbery aboard a No. 7 train near the 61st Street–Woodside station in Queens on Feb. 17, 2023. The case is being probed by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. (Credit: NYPD)

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment of cuts, authorities said.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of the four suspects, all of them men who are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The attack came as the NYPD and MTA continue to grapple with crime in the New York City subway system, despite making strides so far in 2023.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.