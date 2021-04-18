Queens subway station attack: Man arrested on hate crime charges after confrontation with Asian undercover officer

A subway entrance sign in Manhattan on Dec. 5, 2012. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ASTORIA, Queens — A 32-year-old man threatened an undercover NYPD officer and hurled anti-Asian slurs on a Queens subway platform on Saturday night, police said.

Ricardo Hernandez was arrested on charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime after the confrontation in the 31st Street and 39th Avenue station around 5:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

Hernandez was taken into custody by a team of detectives, NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O’Reilly said.

“Yesterday in Queens, when anti-Asian slurs where hurled and violence was threatened — the offender had no idea his victim was actually an undercover officer,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted. “There is no room for hate in NYC.”

Hernandez was arraigned and released without bail, the New York Post reported.

“Under the new measures passed last year, attacks that cause no injury are exempt from bail in New York,” NYPD Sgt. Carlos Nieves tweeted in explanation.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.