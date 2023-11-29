ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The song and dance routine is familiar and the tunes are older than the people on the stage.

Tony Bennett has a special connection to the students at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens.

When the singer died in July, staff began organizing a special show. When the school year began, the students collaborated and created a performance for the community.

The performers will hit the stage at the 800-seat auditorium named in his honor Friday night. The cast of student dancers, singers and speakers will be accompanied by the school’s jazz orchestra.

It will also be live-streamed on the school’s website at 7 p.m.

Alvan Chowdhury is a junior vocal major. He’ll be on stage singing.

“It’s truly exceptional, the depth his voice and how he delivers the song to the audience. I’ll sing it my style and do the best I can. He founded the school and everyone is prosperous because of his efforts,” Chowdhury said.

Bennett founded the school in 2001 with his wife. The family raised funding and worked with the New York City Department of Education.

“It’s an honor to perform in front of his family especially. It’ll be like he’s right there with us. He’s a prominent figure and what he does means a lot to the rest of us. That’s why we’re here,” said Megan Golemi, a junior vocal major.

Bennett, an Astoria native, died in July and left behind some timeless tunes and a legacy that lives on in the city’s public schools.

Principal Gideon Frankel met Bennett and hosted visits.

“He was very humble and very joyful. Singing with students and bringing his friends. We will miss him,” Frankel said.

Exploring the Arts is the nonprofit that the Bennetts also founded.

“His mission is to provide equitable arts education to all public schoolchildren. Tony and his wife wanted to see the lives of young people transformed by the arts,” said executive director Toby Boshak.

The show on Friday is sold out. It is the beginning of the school’s performance season, which also includes plays, musicals and recitals.