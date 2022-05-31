LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) —Prom night at Newcomers High School in Long Island City is a community effort.

The student government didn’t have enough funding to cover the deposit and the event was in danger of being canceled this week. To help, staff, teachers and students created a fundraising drive and shared it on social media.

They’ve raised more than $11,000 for the event, which is set for Friday at Terrace on The Park in Flushing Meadows.

Their big night will be extra special because it almost didn’t happen due to reason other than cost: the pandemic. The school hasn’t held a prom for the past two years because of COVID-19.

The school said the additional funding will help cover expenses for some events next year, as well. Click here to donate to the students.