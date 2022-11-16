A man was stabbed in the chest at a Queens subway station on Nov. 7, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest following an altercation in a Queens subway station last week, police said.

The 23-year-old straphanger was attacked at the 111th Street subway station in Corona on Nov. 7 at around 1:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect and the victim got into a dispute before the fight turned physical, police said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect but a description was not provided.

