LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — A Black-owned Queens supermarket helps provide his community with organic and vegan food options.

Customers walk into Earnest Foods on Merrick Boulevard, and they immediately see products that they can’t find anywhere else. That’s the point, said its owner, Ernest Flowers. He’s making it his mission to help his community stay healthy. One customer at a time.

Earnest Flowers is the co-owner of the supermarket Earnest Foods. He said his two passions are healthy food and serving the people in his community of Jamaica, Queens. Now he said he’s doing both. His biggest fans are his regular customers. Flowers says he is the first Black-owned natural and Organic supermarket in Queens. Every shelf here, he said, has a unique story.

Businesses Like Cherie Conliffe. She founded Chervitality, a wellness company that makes tea based in Laurelton, Queens.

From the vegan ice cream to the mangos. It’s all organic products inside. Flowers says a priority is giving local businesses a shelf to shine. Flowers said he couldn’t have stayed open without the support of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

It’s director, Aron Kurlander, said they have already helped connect businesses to 34 million dollars over the past decade, eight million dollars during the pandemic. And more money is coming.

The new program, the Small Business Restore/Revival/Rebirth Grant Program, will launch this fall. Flowers said his business is thriving; he hopes to show his love for his community healthily and deliciously.