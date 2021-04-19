Sikh community in Queens hold vigil for victims of Indianapolis FedEx shooting

QUEENS — Members of the Sikh community in Queens on Sunday mourned the deaths of four Sikhs who were among the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse.

About 90% of the workers at the FedEx warehouse near the Indianapolis International Airport are members of the local Sikh community, police said Friday.

The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the U.S. since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven.

At the Queens vigil, New York Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar mourned the deaths.

“My thoughts and prayers and all of our hearts here in Richmond Hill go out to the victims of this senseless shooting,” Rajkumar said.

Kuldeep Kaur brought her 6-year-old daughter to the vigil.

“I’m worried because we are living here and sometimes, we are thinking we are not like safe,” Kaur said.

Attendees said they want to make sure the shooting was acknowledged as a hate crime.

In Indianapolis, police said Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former worker at the FedEx facility killed eight people there before killing himself. Authorities have not released a motive.

Hole was in possession of two assault rifles, which he purchased legally in July and September of 2020, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Police said Hole was witnessed using both rifles during the assault.