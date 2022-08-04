ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a shooting near NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses that left a man in critical condition.

The victim, 26, was approached by two assailants on Citi Bikes around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street near 40th Avenue, according to authorities. One of the attackers then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face, left arm, and right leg, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as critical condition.

The suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on 41st Avenue, authorities said. Investigators on Thursday released a surveillance photo of the suspected shooter. Images of the second individual were not immediately provided.

