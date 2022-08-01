LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Monday appealed for the public’s help finding the gunman responsible for an unsolved shooting in Laurelton.

The victim, 47, was walking to his car near Merrick Boulevard and 223rd Street around 2 a.m. July 8, when he was approached by an unidentified man, officials said.

When the victim got into his car and began to drive off, the assailant pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the victim in his left arm, according to authorities.

After the shooting, which took place just outside an FDNY-EMS station, the victim was rushed to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who was last seen fleeing southbound on 223rd Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).